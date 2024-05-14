Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $92.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 51.87%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

