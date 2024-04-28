Dohj LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dohj LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. 6,147,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,899,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.