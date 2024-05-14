Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Balchem alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Balchem

Balchem Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $154.46 on Friday. Balchem has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Balchem news, CEO Theodore L. Harris sold 34,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.29, for a total transaction of $5,299,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,707.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,559 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,083 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Balchem by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Balchem by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 55,203 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.