Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Decreases Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 143.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $119.05. 566,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,210. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

