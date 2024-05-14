Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSEM. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $36.48 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

