HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBT

HBT Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 3,632 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,932 shares of company stock worth $93,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HBT Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.