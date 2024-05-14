Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

MacroGenics Trading Up 32.3 %

MGNX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in MacroGenics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

