Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold”

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAXFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.73.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.7 %

BAX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

