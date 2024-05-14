Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

SYPR opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $8,471,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

