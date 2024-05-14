Brokerages Set Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Price Target at $93.00

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.
TDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tidewater by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,956,000 after buying an additional 985,398 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 4.7% during the first quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth $5,658,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TDW opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.21.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
