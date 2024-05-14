Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of SLRN opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acelyrin will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Acelyrin by 118.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acelyrin by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

