Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,293 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 16.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $32,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,874 shares. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.