Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $46.70 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00051403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,964,272 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.