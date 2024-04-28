Account Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Account Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 8.8% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $604,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $224,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 26,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 154,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,358. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

