Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), reports.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

SKYE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. 40,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,662. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Skye Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKYE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

