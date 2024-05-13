Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.06 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.06 million and $12,045.58 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,851.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00695151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00128018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00063529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00215154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00097561 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,368,647 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.