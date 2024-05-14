Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.58.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 42.82%.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
