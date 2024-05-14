Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 42.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Articles

