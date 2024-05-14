Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.27. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.