Brokerages Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Target Price at $46.80

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 6,084.6% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,740,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 1,712,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,136,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 42.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after acquiring an additional 796,077 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 599,211 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PNM Resources by 814.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 654,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 582,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

