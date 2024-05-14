Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Beyond Meat by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

