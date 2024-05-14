StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 11.1 %

RIBT opened at $0.16 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

