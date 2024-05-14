UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $2.85 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTStarcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.