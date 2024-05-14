Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aemetis’ FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 253,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

