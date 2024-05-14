Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRAD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 4,538.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 2.02. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 4.27%. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.