Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $48.76 on Friday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,115,159 shares of company stock valued at $135,385,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Blue Bird by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

