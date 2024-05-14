argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Lowered to $448.00 at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $451.00 to $448.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $524.68.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $359.48 on Friday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 0.67.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 368,367 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in argenx by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

