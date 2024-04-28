Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 625 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.12 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

