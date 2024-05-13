NBC Securities Inc. Buys 285 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.67. 92,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,902. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 253.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

