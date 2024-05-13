NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 136,457 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after buying an additional 603,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 317,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,964. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

