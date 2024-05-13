Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,996,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 176,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 601,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,737. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

