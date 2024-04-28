Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.57. 547,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.