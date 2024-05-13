Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 107,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

