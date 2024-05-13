Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 392,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,550. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after buying an additional 1,363,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 688,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after purchasing an additional 507,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

