NBC Securities Inc. Has $697,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.55. 61,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.75. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $144.48 and a 12 month high of $187.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

