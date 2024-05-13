Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 182.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,032.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,431 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,482,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 over the last three months. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

