NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.05. The stock had a trading volume of 328,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

