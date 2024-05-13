Mizuho Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $142.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.94.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.69. 1,093,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,708. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $97.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,859,000 after buying an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

