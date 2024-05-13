NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 28.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,728. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average of $159.10. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.01. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

