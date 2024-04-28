Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.29 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $164.32. The stock has a market cap of $380.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.57.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,865 shares of company stock valued at $16,029,280. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
