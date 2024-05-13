Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stake Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Revolve Group worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $22.18. 272,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

