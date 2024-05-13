Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $831,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $98.74. 248,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,926. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

