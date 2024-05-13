Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $4.17 on Monday, hitting $478.97. 170,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,013. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

