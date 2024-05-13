The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 37.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 876,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

