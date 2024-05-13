NBC Securities Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,615. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.70.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

