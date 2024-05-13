NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,983 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after acquiring an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $520,488,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,294,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,848,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

General Electric stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,807. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.