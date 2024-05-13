U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 384,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,310,000 after buying an additional 41,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 56,957 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USPH traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

