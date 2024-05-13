NBC Securities Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 316,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.84.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

AMAT stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,317. The firm has a market cap of $171.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.02 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

