White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 10,947 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TTEC worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,359,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,860 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

TTEC Stock Down 0.5 %

TTEC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 209,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About TTEC

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.