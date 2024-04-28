Dohj LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $257,627,000 after purchasing an additional 171,227 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. HSBC decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.96.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.3 %

LULU stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,414. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

