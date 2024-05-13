ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 74.5% in April

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,600 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the April 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance

Shares of AMKYF opened at $18.91 on Monday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

